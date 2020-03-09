Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thirteen additional presumptive cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 41.
There are now 32 cases linked to the Biogen employee conference in late February, four cases linked to travel, and five are under investigation.
Only four of the patients have been hospitalized.
The results from the state lab are considered presumptive positive and they are sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.