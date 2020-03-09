BOSTON (CBS) — Most colleges hold spring break during March and as students return, many schools are preparing for how to deal with coronavirus concerns.

After traveling overseas for break, three Emerson College students are in self-quarantine. Two of those students are out of state and one is in Boston.

There are no COVID-19 cases at Emerson but V.P. of Student Affairs Jim Hoppe said the school has had an outbreak plan for three years.

“We have a protocol for someone who would first go into quarantine and then later isolation if they tested positive,” he said. “We have protocols on how we’re going to support them, how we’re going to help them get the proper medical attention, how we’re going to keep them fed and as they’re able to study, how we’ll help them continue to take classes remotely.”

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed on campus, reminding students to practice good hygiene.

“I just feel like I should wash my hands,” said sophomore Josie Buckon.

Out of an abundance of caution, the college canceled its study abroad program.

“We got an email telling us that they were coming back last week, so effectively their trip to Europe got canceled.” said senior Satya Gomes.

Emerson said they’re having frequent meetings and sharing their college preparedness plan with area schools to combat the virus.

Northeastern University is requiring students to register their travel plans on the school’s portal and self-report any symptoms.