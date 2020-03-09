INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — A second person in Indiana has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after traveling to Boston to attend a Biogen meeting in February, state officials said.
The adult, who lives in Hendricks County, attended the meeting at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston between February 24 and 27 and “developed mild flu-like symptoms” days later, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The person is in isolation and not in the hospital. State officials said several coronavirus cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana’s first case.
“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement Sunday.
He urged the state’s residents to take “common-sense precautions” and educate themselves.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
As of Monday morning, there are 28 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and 23 of them have a direct connection to the Biogen meeting.
