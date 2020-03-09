BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a common belief that children can’t catch the coronavirus, but is that really true?
A new preliminary study by researchers at Johns Hopkins and in China studied nearly 400 patients infected with the virus and more than 1,200 of their close contacts, friends, family members, and colleagues. They found that children under 10 are just as likely to get infected but are less likely to get seriously ill from it.
The researchers caution that there were some limitations to their study.
Children may be less vulnerable because their lungs tend to be healthier and adults are more likely to mount a potentially dangerous immune response to lung infections.
The big question is, how easy is it for kids, who may have little to no symptoms, to pass the infection on to others, especially older adults who are most at risk?
The answer is still unknown.