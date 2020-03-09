BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be without two key blue liners when they take on the Flyers Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Both Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug will miss the game, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy announced after Monday’s practice.
Carlo and Krug are both dealing with upper body injuries, per Cassidy. Carlo was hurt when he took an elbow to the face last Thursday in Boston’s win over the Florida Panthers, and did not suite up for Saturday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While he’ll miss a second straight game on Tuesday, Carlo skated Monday morning and Cassidy said that the defenseman could be back when the Bruins take on the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday.
Krug was injured during Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Lightning, but never came off the ice and played 22 minutes, finishing with an assist and a minus-four rating. He has nine goals and 40 assists on the year, with his 49 points the most among Boston blue liners.
With Carlo and Krug out against the Flyers, veteran John Moore will remain in the lineup for Boston. Connor Clifton will also be in the Bruins lineup Tuesday night for his first NHL came since Dec. 29.