BOSTON (CBS) – Boston traffic is the worst in the country for the second year in a row, according to a new study.
Transportation analytics company INRIX found that drivers in Boston lost 149 hours in 2019 due to traffic congestion. That’s more than six days, making it the worst in the U.S. The good news – the same study last year found Boston drivers lost 164 hours.
Chicago was second in the new study with 145 hours and Philadelphia was third with 142 hours.
Researchers said, on average, Americans lost 99 hours a year due to traffic congestion, costing drivers an average of $1,377 per year.
It’s much worse in Boston where drivers each lost $2,205 in 2019 sitting in traffic when you add in the cost of gas, insurance, and wear and tear on your car.
For the second year in a row, Wichita, Kansas had the lowest traffic congestion in the U.S. with drivers losing less than two hours a year.
Bogota, Columbia was the worst city for traffic in the world with drivers losing 191 hours a year, according to the study. Boston finished ninth in the world rankings.
