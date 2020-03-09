DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston’s first recreational pot shop opens Monday in Dorchester.
Long lines are expected at Pure Oasis on Blue Hill Avenue when the doors open at 11 a.m.
The Cannabis Control Commission gave the business final approval last week. The shop is the first to benefit from the state’s economic empowerment program, which helps minority business owners in the marijuana industry.
Because large crowds are expected, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is asking customers to take public transportation or a ride share and to be patient.
“There is going to be lines and there is going to be cars and there is going to be traffic and there is going to be chaos and there’s going to be confusion. And what we’re going to do is the best job we can possible to make sure that we limit that,” said Walsh at a news conference Friday.
All customers must be 21 or older and have a driver’s license or passport to buy marijuana.