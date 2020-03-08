KINGSTON (CBS) — A youth hockey referee said he was assaulted on the ice by a coach but that won’t stop him from returning to the rink.

“My back is sore and I am a little bit shaken,” Aldo Binda told WBZ-TV. He said the assault happened over the weekend at The Bog in Kingston New Hampshire.

In a video, you see Binda approach the bench to eject the Junior Monarchs head coach who he said was using abusive language and continually slamming the skating rink door. The coach allegedly then spit at him, words were exchanged, then the punches started.

“He came back, came toward me, pulled my facemask and just threw about 10 or 12 punches at my face and my head and my body,” he said.

Geno Binda is with Referee Crease LLC. He said watching the video is heartbreaking. “I was very disturbed,” he said. “These are 12-year-old kids and you have a coach on the ice swearing, cursing being demonstrative and talking down to an authority figure — what example is that setting for the kids?”

The coach was eventually escorted off the ice and out of the building.

Nathan Robitaille and Joshua Cormier were on the opposing hockey team and saw the fight.

“It was confusing and I didn’t feel the fight should have happened,” said Nathan.

“I thought that’s not how you are supposed to play the game like in front of kids,” said Joshua. “He shouldn’t be coaching at all. That’s not an example you should set for kids.”

Binda said he’s been coaching for 20 years and has never encountered anything like that. At 60 years old he’s not going to let this incident define his career and plans to referee again.

“It’s just sad. It’s such a great game and to have be destroyed like this is shameful,” he said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Junior Monarchs for comment but have not heard back.

Binda said he’s not sure if he is going to press charges