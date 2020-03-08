Comments
MILTON (CBS) – Several people were injured, including children, during an early morning crash on Interstate 93 at the Quincy-Milton line.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday. There were lane closures in the area at the time of the crash that are allowing for the replacement of a bridge overpass.
Massachusetts State Police did not say how many people were injured, but said one of them was a driver who is expected to face charges.
That driver was taken to an area hospital.
No further information is currently available.