MILTON (CBS) – Several people were injured, including children, during an early morning crash on Interstate 93 at the Quincy-Milton line.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday. There were lane closures in the area at the time of the crash that are allowing for the replacement of a bridge overpass.

Several people were injured in a crash on I-93 at the Milton-Quincy line. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police did not say how many people were injured, but said one of them was a driver who is expected to face charges.

That driver was taken to an area hospital.

No further information is currently available.

