BOSTON (CBS) – What went wrong for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign? The chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party said it all comes back to President Donald Trump.
Warren dropped out of the presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday finish that included third place in her home state.
Gus Bickford told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that Massachusetts voters decided Warren simply didn’t provide a chance to beat Trump in November.
“It all comes down to Donald Trump,” said Bickford. “People wanted to see and vote for someone who they felt could get rid of the darkness we currently have and turn over the White House. I think what we saw in 36 hours prior to the primary was people making the decision that that was the consensus candidate. Joe Biden was a consensus candidate that could beat Donald Trump in November.”
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Before Warren declared her candidacy, a Boston Globe poll found 53 percent of Massachusetts residents did not want her to run.
Keller asked Bickford if he believes residents are tired of Massachusetts politicians using the state as a launching pad to fulfill their national political goals. Bickford said he does not believe that was the case.
“This state loves her. That’s not what this vote was about. This vote was about who could beat Donald Trump,” said Bickford.
I’m a 75 year old life long liberal, of sorts, I also did not think she could beat Trump, did not decide who I was going to vote for until I picked up the pencil in the booth. As much as Trump maligns Biden, he is someone most people can identify with, as a human being. Hopefully that likability and good support people, to advise him, will propel him to the presidency. The country needs calm and common sense,