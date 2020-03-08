HUDSON (CBS) — Hudson Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing four people at a restaurant late Saturday night. An arrest warrant was issued for Diony Cimini-Freitas, 26, of Hudson.
Police believe Cimini-Freitas knows the victims and that this was not a random act. There is no threat to the public at this time.
Shortly before midnight, police were called to the Old Schoolhouse Pub on School Street. They found three people suffering from stab wounds. Two had been stabbed in the abdomen and one had been stabbed in the arm, police said.
Another victim was found with a stab wound to their leg outside the restaurant.
All of the injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
“Upon further investigation, police determined that the four victims were inside of the pub when an altercation occurred between a large group of individuals. During the altercation, Cimini-Freitas allegedly brandished a knife and attacked the four victims,” police said.