



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – New Hampshire health officials released more information during about two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus during a press conference Sunday.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire has doubled to four, including a man who attended a coffee social and church services last weekend, health officials said. In total, the state is monitoring 150 people for potential exposure to COVID-19.

The first two presumed cases of coronavirus have since been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Two new cases announced Saturday night as “presumptive positives” will be analyzed by the CDC for confirmation.

One of the new patients is a Rockingham County man who recently traveled to Italy, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.

The other is a Grafton County man who had contact with an infected patient at a coffee social and morning worship services at Hope Bible Fellowship church in West Lebanon on March 1.

Hope Bible Fellowship has canceled Sunday service and events for the week. Health officials are asking anyone who attended the March 1 services or social hour to stay home through March 15 and monitor for symptoms. Those who develop symptoms of fever or respiratory illness should immediately contact the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.

Earlier this month the state announced its first case, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee who had traveled to Italy, on March 2. The state later issued him an official order of isolation after learning he attended a private social event in White River Junction, Vermont, despite being told to stay home.

Health officials said a handful of the more than 100 people who attended the party organized by Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business were instructed to self-quarantine because they had close contact with the man.

The second patient also is an employee of the Lebanon hospital who had close contact with the first. Hospital officials have said they do not believe any patients have been exposed.

On Sunday, officials said the third Grafton County patient had no contact with the man who attended the White River Junction event. Instead, he likely contracted coronavirus through exposure to the second patient while at church.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said it was important to note that the man who attended church did so before developing coronavirus symptoms. Chan said the individual and the church “did nothing inappropriate” and have been cooperating extensively with health officials.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

In the U.S. the number of infections has grown to more than 400.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)