



NATICK (CBS) — Multiple Massachusetts students have been asked to self-quarantine after a household member became a presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

In Lexington, Two Bowman Elementary School students will stay at home for 14 days because a family member has a presumptive positive test result. The Lexington Board of Health said the students are in the same house as the coronavirus patient but don’t share a bathroom, living space, meals, or utensils.

The infected resident has mild symptoms and is recovering. The children have no symptoms.

“All Bowman Elementary School bathrooms, classrooms, railings, doorknobs and cafeteria are being disinfected to prepare for the opening of school on Monday, March 9, 2020,” said the town.

Similarly, two Natick High School students were directed not to come to school after a parent received a presumed positive test for COVID-19. The students have not shown any symptoms. “Additionally, the family made a decision to keep the students out of school prior to this becoming a presumptive case,” said Natick Public Schools.

The high school was closed Sunday so custodians could clean and sanitize the building.

There are 27 presumptive cases of coronavirus and one confirmed case in Massachusetts as of Sunday. Presumptive positive tests mean patients tested positive for COVID-19 at a state level and the results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

A student of Horace Mann Elementary School in Newton will also follow quarantine protocol after the Newton Department of Health and Human Services were notified that a city resident received a presumptive positive coronavirus test. The student does not have any symptoms and all Newton schools will be open Monday.

Plainville School Superintendent David Raiche decided to close schools Monday “order to sanitize our school buildings while test results for one of our parents are pending.”

Twenty-three of those presumptive cases have been connected to a Biogen employee conference that took place at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf in February.