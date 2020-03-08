Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to celebrate your Irish roots, or just get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit? If you’re in Boston, you’ve come to the right place.
A recently released study found Boston to be the second best city in America to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The WalletHub list ranked Chicago as the only place better than Boston for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Providence came in at No. 28 while Worcester was 30th and Springfield ranked No. 101.
Among the criteria considered in the ranking is the most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita, lowest average beer price, lowest crime rate and best weather.
Brownsville, Texas ranked last on the list at No. 200.