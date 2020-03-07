



NORWOOD (CBS) — Superintendent David Thomson is among the Norwood town officials who were asked to self-quarantine after attending the same event as someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Thomson will work from home and won’t return to the schools until the end of the quarantine on March 16.

He has not shown any symptoms and is currently healthy, said a joint statement from the Town of Norwood, the Norwood Health Department, Norwood Public Schools, and the Norwood Board of Selectmen.

Norwoods Schools will be sanitized this weekend and will be open on Monday.

“Parents are encouraged to send their children to school next week. Please stay informed and we will notify parents if there are any updates,” Health Director Reiss said in a statement. “There is no known exposure to the schools and the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus remains low across the state, including in Norwood.”

Read: How Can I Prevent Coronavirus? Should I Wear A Mask? And Other Questions

Thomson said in the same statement, “I am feeling healthy and will be able to easily work from home next week and expect this to have minimal interference on school operations. The district has remained in close contact with our town health department officials and they assure me that there is no current cause for concern for students when it comes to attending school in Norwood. If there are any changes to that sentiment we will certainly let parents and the school community know as quickly as possible.”

Town of Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco was at the same event and has been tested for COVID-19. He is awaiting test results.

Both attended a private party on March 1 with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.