



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — There are two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Saturday evening. Other people may have been exposed at a West Lebanon church March 1.

One patient is a man from Grafton County who had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship church in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, on March 1 at the morning service, the DHHS said. The church has cancelled services and is working with state health officials to advise everyone who came to the church that day to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.

The DHHS advises that anyone who came to the church March 1 and has developed symptoms of fever or respiratory illness should immediately stay home and distance themselves from household members and contact the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.

The second patient is an adult male from Rockingham County who recently traveled to Italy, the DHHS said. The DHHS is investigating to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill.”

The DHHS said the two patients are isolated at home and being monitored by public health staff professionals.

The two new cases bring the total number of coronavirus patients in New Hampshire to four. Two Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employees were already confirmed to have the disease.