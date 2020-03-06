Comments
SALEM (CBS) — Salem police are looking for one of two suspects in a string of package thefts that occurred Wednesday. A 20-year-old man faces pending charges for his alleged role in the crime.
Video footage from each reported theft appears to show the same two men. Police posted a video on Facebook looking to identify the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty connected to the thefts.
Police say the fast turn-around on an incident like this is unusual, and releasing the video has played a role in helping to identify one suspect, who turned himself in on Thursday.
The investigation remains on-going.