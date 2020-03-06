NORWOOD (CBS) — Norwood police arrested a man Thursday on hate crime charges after he allegedly cut a neighbor’s washing machine and WiFi cables and called her and her son racial slurs.

Stephan Scarcella, 53, of Norwood, has been charged with malicious damage of personal property and damaging personal property for the purpose of intimidating a person because of that person’s race.

Neighbors of Scarcella told police they have endured a pattern of harassment over the past few months. On Wednesday, a neighbor who lives in Scarcella’s building reported that the hoses to her washing machine had been cut, as well as the wires to the machine and her WiFi, and that the nobs on her washing machine were removed. The victims also told police Scarcella had been calling the her and her young son racial slurs and threatening them.

After arrest, police obtained a search warrant for Scarcella’s apartment. Inside, detectives and officers said they found shears they believe were used to cut the hoses and wires, as well as the knobs from the victim’s washing machine.

Scarcella was held overnight on bail and was arraigned at Dedham District Court Friday. The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors said he has a pending magistrate’s hearing with the same victims on a charge of criminal harassment, that he was arraigned in the same court in August 2019 for vandalizing property and that he had a pending case out of Stoughton District Court in regards to property vandalism charges as well.