WELLESLEY (CBS) – A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Wellesley, according to the school department.
In a letter sent Friday to parents of students at both the Upham and Wellesley middle schools, the infected person is a parent who has children in those schools.
“It’s important to know that these children are showing no symptoms and are healthy,” the email said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the proactive decision to release students early at Upham and WMS in order to fully clean and sanitize both buildings.”
All other Wellesley public schools finished the day on regular schedules.
According to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Health on Friday, there are now seven presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state and just one confirmed case, a UMass Boston student who traveled to Wuhan, China. That one case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.