BOSTON (CBS) – A man from Indiana who recently traveled to Boston has been diagnosed as the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in that state, authorities in Indiana said Friday.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration after announcing that the Marion County resident had a “recent history of travel to Boston.”
According to the CBS station in Indianapolis, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the man “interacted with people who had been exposed to coronavirus” and later tested positive for it.
He’s now in quarantine and will be there for two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work to identify air travelers who were on this person’s flight. No other information about the case is available at this point in the investigation.
A presumptive positive case means the person has tested positive, but the samples will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.
According to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Health on Friday, there are now seven presumptive cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and just one confirmed case, a UMass Boston student who traveled to Wuhan, China. That one case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.