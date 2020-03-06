BOSTON (CBS) – There are now seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus and one confirmed in Massachusetts, health officials announced Friday.
At a news conference at Boston City Hall, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said of the seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, three are in Suffolk County, three in Norfolk County and one in Middlesex County.
The one confirmed case so far is a UMass Boston student who traveled to Wuhan, China. That one case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
At the same news conference, the Boston Health Commission said two women and one man, all in their 40’s, were at a Biogen meeting last week at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston. They tested positive for the coronavirus and the city is now in the process of tracing who they’ve been in direct contact with the last several days.
Friday’s announcement now brings the total of people infected at that Biogen meeting to eight. Sudders said three are from Boston and two from Norfolk County. Of the three others, two are employees from Europe and the other is from outside of Massachusetts.
Biogen has directed any employee who attended the meeting to work from home for two weeks. According to the Boston Business Journal, about 175 people were at that meeting.
Wellesley dismissed two schools early Friday after a parent of students at both schools was diagnosed as a presumptive positive case.
A man from Indiana who recently traveled to Boston has been diagnosed as the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in that state, authorities in Indiana said Friday.