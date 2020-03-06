



NORWOOD (CBS) – Eleven town officials and employees of Norwood, including the general manager, are self-quarantining after they attended a private event with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

After the event last weekend, Town of Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco developed cold-like symptoms. On Friday, he was tested for COVID-19, the town health department said in a statement.

Mazzucco will work from home and the town will continue to operate as normal. Town Hall will be open during normal business hours.

“Our town is well-equipped to adapt in the face of this challenge,” Mazzucco said in a statement. “I am confident that we will be able to continue providing a high level of service to our residents even as some of us remain away from our desks next week. It’s important for residents to know that there is still a low risk that they will become infected and they should remember to take reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk.”

Aside from Mazzucco, the town is aware of one other resident, who is not a town employee, who will need to be tested after displaying symptoms.

The person who tested positive for the coronavirus is a Norwood resident, but is not a town employee. Eight people in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus.

There were a total of 30 people at the event and they have all been contacted by their local health department to be informed of the need to self-quarantine for 14 days.