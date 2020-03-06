BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of International Women’s Day, Friday was all about girl power.

WBZ-TV’s first stop was Mix 104.1, where the Karson & Kennedy morning show celebrated by playing only female artists.

“We just tried to have a day without getting too heavy with it that we could just be celebratory of what we’ve done, of the women that we love in music,” said co-host Kennedy Elsey. “The response was so great — the emails, the texts, calls from people feeling like they can run through brick walls today, and that’s what we were looking for.”

“I think feminism sometimes gets the bad rap of ‘Oh, then men are less than and women are greater,’ and that’s not it. To have men and women just be completely equal,” said Annie Dow of the Karson & Kennedy show.

After stopping by the radio station, WBZ-TV headed to Assembly Row in Somerville.

Sturbridge native Megan Amaral is the only female master model builder in North America. After one of her LEGO mosaics was unveiled at J.P. Licks, she showed us around her office at the Legoland Discovery Center and told us what it means to be able to use her skills to break barriers in a male-dominated field.

“That means a whole lot,” Amaral said. “It’s just great to inspire girls and see that they see someone that they can look up to and it’s possible for them to have that type of job as well.”

Over at Boston City Hall, the celebration focused on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with the theme, “Today’s Girls, Tomorrow’s Voters.” The International Women’s Day celebration featured performances, a speech by Mayor Marty Walsh and the unveiling of a poster exhibit about women’s right to vote.

International Women’s Day takes place Sunday, March 8.