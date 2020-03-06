Weather Alert:Nor'easter May Clip Cape And Islands With Snow And Strong Wind
BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Two Bridgewater Police officers who helped deliver a baby boy in a Home Depot parking lot reunited with the family on Friday.

Herkins and Latonia Francois brought their newborn son, Herkins Jr., to the Bridgewater Police Station to say thank you to Officer Michael Clark and K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley.

On Wednesday Feb. 26 at about 2:40 a.m., Herkins was driving up Route 24, bringing his wife to the hospital. He didn’t think he would make it in time so police told him to pull off the highway into the Home Depot parking lot.

Bridgewater Police Officer Michael Clark and K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley reunite with baby Herkins Xavier Francois Jr. and the two older Francois children. (Photo courtesy Bridgewater Police Department)

Officers Clark and Kingsley helped Latonia with the delivery just prior to the arrival of paramedics.

“It’s not every day that in this line of work you get to help deliver a baby,” said Officer Clark. “I’m just happy that he and mom are healthy and happy.”

Latonia Francois and her husband Herkins Francois with their newborn baby Herkins Francois Jr. The baby was delivered early Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, by two Bridgewater Police officers in a car in the parking lot of a Home Depot. (Photo credit: Bridgewater Police Department)

Both Officer Clark and Officer Kingsley took turns holding Herkins Jr., who slept through most of the visit.

“It was very gratifying to be able to help assist this family in their time of need,” said Officer Kingsley. “It was great to reunite with the family and see baby Herkins again.”

This was Officer Clark’s second time delivering a baby and Officer Kingsley’s first.

