BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Two Bridgewater Police officers who helped deliver a baby boy in a Home Depot parking lot reunited with the family on Friday.
Herkins and Latonia Francois brought their newborn son, Herkins Jr., to the Bridgewater Police Station to say thank you to Officer Michael Clark and K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley.
On Wednesday Feb. 26 at about 2:40 a.m., Herkins was driving up Route 24, bringing his wife to the hospital. He didn’t think he would make it in time so police told him to pull off the highway into the Home Depot parking lot.
Officers Clark and Kingsley helped Latonia with the delivery just prior to the arrival of paramedics.
“It’s not every day that in this line of work you get to help deliver a baby,” said Officer Clark. “I’m just happy that he and mom are healthy and happy.”
Both Officer Clark and Officer Kingsley took turns holding Herkins Jr., who slept through most of the visit.
“It was very gratifying to be able to help assist this family in their time of need,” said Officer Kingsley. “It was great to reunite with the family and see baby Herkins again.”
This was Officer Clark’s second time delivering a baby and Officer Kingsley’s first.