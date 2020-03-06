Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police said one person was seriously injured after an assault at a Boston bar. It occurred at Coogan’s Bar on Milk Street Thursday.
Two people were arrested and charged with assault and battery. They are expected to be arraigned Friday.
It is unclear what lead up to the assault. No other information is available at this time.
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story indicated the victim had died. That was according to Boston Police, who later corrected the information.