



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox got some good news on Chris Sale’s sore left elbow. However, there is some concern that the good news is only temporary.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Sale is not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery. At least not at this point. That last part of the report certainly carries an ominous feel to it, but the Red Sox did provide an update on Sale Thurday morning.

Sale has a flexor strain in his left elbow, interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters down in Fort Myers, Florida. The lefty will not throw for another week and then start his spring over again.

Ron Roenicke: Sale has a flexor strain. UCL was unchanged. He’s shut down for another week from throwing and will start over again. Doctors felt that was worth trying. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 5, 2020

Sale was already going to get a late start to the 2020 season after dealing with the flu and pneumonia, but then he experienced pain in his left elbow on Sunday, after he faced live batters for the first time in over six months. He underwent an MRI on Monday, which was reviewed by Red Sox team doctors and then sent to famed orthopedists Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Those three medical minds agree that Sale doesn’t need Tommy John at this point, but that concern will linger until Sale proves he can stay healthy. He hasn’t been able to do the last two seasons, with his 2019 season ending in August when Sale had a PRP injection into his elbow.

Sale will take part in defensive drills on Thursday, according to the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, but it remains unclear when he’ll toe the rubber for Boston in 2020, the first year of the five-year, $145-million extension he signed with the team last spring.

But he won’t be missing time while recovering from Tommy John — at least for now.