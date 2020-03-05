BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday, reacting to news that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic field.
President Trump said Warren, who he tweeted was “going nowhere,” dropped out three days too late.
Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
President Trump and Warren have regularly traded verbal barbs throughout his presidency.
After Super Tuesday results began to roll in, President Trump said Warren was the “loser of the night” after she finished third in her own state.
