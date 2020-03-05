BREAKING NEWS:Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race
BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday, reacting to news that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic field.

President Trump said Warren, who he tweeted was “going nowhere,” dropped out three days too late.

President Trump and Warren have regularly traded verbal barbs throughout his presidency.

After Super Tuesday results began to roll in, President Trump said Warren was the “loser of the night” after she finished third in her own state.

