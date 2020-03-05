BOXFORD (CBS) — A Revolutionary War re-enactor was arrested at a Boxford elementary school Tuesday after police said he arrived at the school to give a presentation drunk. Dennis Cormier, 60, of Dracut, was charged with operating under the influence.
The Boxford police chief said Cormier was setting up his presentation in the cafeteria of Spofford Elementary school when school staff noticed he was unsteady on his feet, had glassy eyes and that his speech was slurred. The staff told him he was not going to to do the presentation and then called police.
Police said Cormier was going out to his car to leave when police stopped him. They said he denied drinking alcohol recently, but they found an empty nip of Sea Ice vodka in his vest pocket.
According to the police report, police then asked him to take a sobriety test. Comier allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of .205. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Cormier was arraigned in his re-enactor’s outfit at Haverhill District Court and was taken back to the police department after arraignment because he was still intoxicated, police said. No children were aware of the incident. This is his first OUI.