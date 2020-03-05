



BOSTON (CBS) – Wait, what did he just say? Nor’easter? These words will undoubtedly be muttered in several homes after watching the weather forecasts tonight. All week long you may have heard us chatting about a strong ocean storm, but I’m guessing as soon as you heard the words “near miss” or “out to sea”, you likely tuned out. Well, time to tune back in! A powerful ocean storm will be passing by southern New England late Friday night and latest indications are that it will come just a hair closer than originally thought. But, a “hair closer” with a storm of this magnitude can have significant consequences.

Don’t go rushing out scooping up all the bread and milk just yet…this will NOT be a full-fledged classic New England nor’easter…at least not over land…the vast majority of the snow and wind will occur over the open ocean. However, it now appears as though the storm will come just close enough to clip extreme southeastern MA with some wind and snow.

TIMELINE & AMOUNTS:

7pm-11pm Friday…some light rain and snow showers break out across the area. Low impact stuff for the most part, no accumulation expected.

11pm Friday to 11am Saturday…these are the hours in which the greatest impact will occur. For most of us in southern New England, there will be very little impact at all. Just a few snowflakes and a bit of a gusty wind. However, a different story in southeastern MA as they will be just close enough to the storm to fall within the edge of the envelope of snow and wind. The farther southeast you go, the better chance of steadier snowfall, some snow accumulation and strong winds.

In the Boston to Providence area, expect just some light snow at times, perhaps a coating to an inch in spots.

In the Plymouth to New Bedford area, a steadier and perhaps heavier snow at times, up to an inch or two of accumulation.

And the “jackpot” area, Cape Cod and the Islands…There could easily be 2-4” of snow from the Mid to Outer Cape and over the Islands, perhaps even up to 6” in spots.

By late morning on Saturday, the band of snow and wind pulls east, completely out to sea, leaving just a gusty, chilly day in its wake.

WIND:

Again, the areas closer to the storm, get much higher, potentially damaging winds.

Late Friday night east-northeast winds begin to increase with gusts 20-40mph along the Coastline and into southeastern MA and 40-50mph over the Cape and Islands.

Overnight and into Saturday morning, the winds will veer into the north and peak between 45-65mph on the Outer Cape and Islands.

The Plymouth County Coastline will see gusts to 50mph overnight, while the rest of southern New England remains 20-40mph.

ROUGH SEAS:

The seas will get mighty angry during this storm with wave heights easily reaching 10-20 feet just offshore of the Cape and Islands. Astronomical tides are increasing this weekend but thankfully won’t be at their peak until after the storm has passed. The one high tide worth watching for some minor coastal flooding would be the Saturday morning high tide between 8-10am, particularly along north and northeast facing beaches (like Cape Cod Bay).

Please stay tuned for updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston before and during the storm.