BOSTON (CBS) — House lawmakers have given the green light to a bill that would raise the gas tax in Massachusetts by a nickel, bringing the tax to 29 cents per gallon, but its future is uncertain.
Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t been shy about his opposition to the bill. He says a gas tax could hurt businesses near the state’s border if they couldn’t compete with retailers on the other side.
Lawmakers say the money could generate about $600 million a year, which could be used to help improve the MBTA and other infrastructure. But Baker says there are other ways.
“We have an $18 billion bond bill that’s currently before the Legislature. That would give us the drive power to do a ton of work on local real estate, roads and public transformation,” he said. “And I hope something like that emerges from this process before the end of discussion.”
The bill will progress now to the state Senate, and Baker has promised a veto if it lands on his desk.