WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Living Her Dreams Ahead Of Nightmarish Elimination ChamberLiv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania.

Marcus Smart Hit With $35,000 Fine For Verbally Abusing RefereesMarcus Smart will not lose any game checks for his animated discussion with officials after Tuesday night's frustrating Celtics loss to the Brooklyn Nets. But the meltdown is going to cost him a decent amount of cheddar.

Drew Brees Doesn't Envision Tom Brady Leaving PatriotsThere's a quarterback north of 40 who's returning to the NFL in 2020 and has no intentions of changing teams or exploring the free-agent market. And he's got some thoughts about the local quarterback who's in a similar but different situation.

A Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots-49ers QB Swap Is An Unlikely Fairy TaleMany people seemed to assume that if Brady goes to San Francisco, then Jimmy Garoppolo would obviously be returning to his original NFL home in Foxboro. It's a wonderful story, but it's a story straight out of Candy Land.

Chris Sale Diagnosed With Flexor Strain In Left ElbowThe Red Sox got some good news on Chris Sale's sore left elbow on Wednesday. However, there is some concern that the good news is only temporary.