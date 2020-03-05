Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two firefighters were injured battling a 3-alarm fire in Dorchester Thursday.
There was heavy fire on the top floors and through the roof of the home on Stonehurst Street when firefighters arrived at about 8:15 p.m.
One of the injured firefighters had to be pulled from the building. Both were taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.
The fire was knocked down about 45 minutes later.
The six people who live in home are OK. One resident told WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace she has lived the home her whole life.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.