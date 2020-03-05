BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to end her presidential campaign, according to CBS News.
The decision comes on the heels of Warren’s third place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday, when the senator also struggled for viability in other states. She did not finish in the top two in any states during her time in the campaign.
The Massachusetts Democrat becomes the latest to exit the presidential race after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign Sunday night. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar followed suit on Monday, as did former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg all endorsed Joe Biden after exiting the race.
Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard are now the only candidates remaining in the Democratic field.
After Warren’s disappointing Super Tuesday finish, President Donald Trump taunted the Massachusetts senator on Twitter, saying she was the “loser of the night.”