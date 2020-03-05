QUINCY (CBS) — There’s a quarterback north of 40 who’s returning to the NFL in 2020 and has no intentions of changing teams or exploring the free-agent market. And he’s got some thoughts about the local quarterback who’s in a similar but different situation.

Drew Brees was in Quincy as part of a charity event for Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Naturally, the quarterback who’s been neck-and-neck with Brady for setting some all-time NFL records over the past few years was asked for his thoughts on Brady’s football home in 2020. While he said he doesn’t know exactly what Brady is thinking, Brees can’t envision a scenario where Brady leaves New England.

“I love Tom Brady,” Brees said on WEEI, which was broadcasting live from the “Saving By Shaving” event. “He’s a legend. I don’t see him going anywhere, but I can’t speak for him or anybody else.”

Drew Brees on @TheGregHillShow says he doesn’t see Tom Brady leaving New England: “I love Tom Brady. … He’s a legend. I don’t see him going anywhere, but I can’t speak for him or anybody else.” Adds knowing his mentality it’s about winning and not money. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 5, 2020

Brees added that the idea of switching teams at this point of his own career would be “very difficult” to imagine.

Drew Brees, here with David Ortiz and Ty Law, says it would be “very difficult” to switch teams at this point in his career. He’s about to shave his head for I Saved to Shave charity pic.twitter.com/zrLLmVq592 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

Brees wasn’t the only football legend on hand, as Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law partook in the charity event. He said he’s hoping that Brady stays with the Patriots.

“I want him to, so I’m being biased as a Patriot fan myself and as a teammate and a friend, I would like to see him finish his career [with the Patriots],” Law told WEEI. “Because not a lot of people get to do what Drew is doing [in New Orleans], what Matt Light [did in New England]. I had to go to multiple teams. I would have loved to stay with New England, but sometimes it’s not about that. It has to line up on both ends, and it’s business. So for Tom Brady right now, nothing that he does will tarnish his image or tarnish his legacy as far as what he’s done on the football field. He can go out there and lose every game, and he’s still the greatest to ever do it.”

David Ortiz had a much more succinct message for the Patriots:

David Ortiz on Tom Brady: “Pay the man!” pic.twitter.com/q0D9lecgou — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

Just like the rest of the world, nobody on hand on Thursday actually knows what will happen with Brady. And they’ll wait like everybody else for a resolution to emerge in the next two weeks.