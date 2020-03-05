Dana White Says Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady Back With PatriotsAdam Schefter. Ian Rapoport. Dana White. Those are the power brokers of Tom Brady information these days.

Report: ESPN Wants To Trade For Al Michaels, Hire Peyton Manning For Monday Night FootballMarchand reported that ESPN has its eyes on a pairing of Al Michaels and Peyton Manning for Monday nights. Obviously, that scenario has two decently sized hurdles.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Living Her Dreams Ahead Of Nightmarish Elimination ChamberLiv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania.

Marcus Smart Hit With $35,000 Fine For Verbally Abusing RefereesMarcus Smart will not lose any game checks for his animated discussion with officials after Tuesday night's frustrating Celtics loss to the Brooklyn Nets. But the meltdown is going to cost him a decent amount of cheddar.

Drew Brees Doesn't Envision Tom Brady Leaving PatriotsThere's a quarterback north of 40 who's returning to the NFL in 2020 and has no intentions of changing teams or exploring the free-agent market. And he's got some thoughts about the local quarterback who's in a similar but different situation.