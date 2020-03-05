BOSTON (CBS) — Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport. Dana White. Those are the power brokers of Tom Brady information these days.
While the UFC president may not have the reporting background of the other two, he’s clearly on a mission to break some Brady news. On Wednesday, he dialed up Brady during an Instagram live session. On Thursday, he talked to Tom’s boss.
In an interview with WEEI, White said that he talked to Robert Kraft before relaying that the Patriots’ owner wants Brady back in New England.
"I just talked to him [Robert Kraft] today and Mr. Kraft wants Tom Brady back."
Kraft has of course maintained that position throughout the process, but all reports have indicated that Kraft is leaving the decision and negotiations up to Bill Belichick.
Nevertheless, as the Brady situation really comes to a head here in March, it’s at least noteworthy that the owner still sits firmly with Team Brady — at least from an emotional standpoint.