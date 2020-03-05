BOSTON (CBS) – A third person in Massachusetts has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the woman in her 60s from Middlesex County recently traveled to Italy.
The patient was symptomatic, did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home. The test results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
This case brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts to three – one confirmed and two presumptive positive – since the outbreak started in the US in January. The other people who tested positive include a Norfolk County woman in her 20s who had recently traveled to Italy with a school group and a UMass Boston student who traveled to Wuhan, China.
The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.