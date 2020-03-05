Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Biogen says three of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus after they attended a conference in Boston last week.
“Some attendees have been confirmed with influenza and three attendees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date,” Biogen said in a statement. “At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers.”
Two of the employees who tested positive are from the EU and the third lives outside of Massachusetts.
As an extra precaution, Biogen has directed any employee who attended the meeting to work from home for two weeks.