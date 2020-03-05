



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will not have Jaylen Brown or Gordon Hayward for Friday night’s home game against the Utah Jazz, the team announced Thursday.

Brown, out with a right hamstring strain, will be reevaluated next week, head coach Brad Stevens said ahead of Wednesday night’s win in Cleveland. Hayward, sidelined with a right knee contusion, could be back sooner, but the Celtics have not put a timetable on his return.

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning that the team isn’t too worried about either player.

“I’m not really concerned about any one player. I think everyone is going to be fine in about a week or less,” said Ainge.

Ainge did say that they will not take any chances with Brown, who suffered a similar injury during the playoffs a few years ago.

“Those just are a little bit scary to have,” he said of a hamstring strain. “We don’t want to mess around with it. … We’ll probably give him time off to make sure he’s healthy.”

Hayward and Brown were both hurt during Boston’s embarrassing collapse to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Hayward suffered his injury in the second quarter and did not return for the second half, while Brown suffered his injury late in the game. He was seen getting stretched out on the sideline during OT, but did not enter the game.