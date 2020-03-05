BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s first recreational marijuana shop will open next week. Pure Oasis in Dorchester was approved for opening by the Cannabis Control Commission Thursday. The shop said it would open Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m.
Co-owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart released a statement Thursday: “On behalf of the entire team at Pure Oasis, we are excited to reach this important moment where we will open our doors as the first retail cannabis business in Boston and as the first economic empowerment candidate in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. We want to thank the Cannabis Control Commission for their ongoing support every step of the way, Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston for their willingness to assist us through this process since day one, the City Council and the community who has embraced us.”
Customers 21 and older will be able to buy recreational marijuana from the store on Blue Hill Avenue come Monday morning. It has taken the shop three years to be able to open.
Pure Oasis was the city’s only applicant to get through the commission’s economic empowerment program, which fast-tracks the review process for companies led by, employing or benefiting members of communities hit hardest by crime and drug arrests.