BOSTON (CBS) – A slice of Boston’s colonial history, celebrating an early St. Patrick’s Day, and a pop up, adults only ice bar. There is a little something for everyone on our To Do List this weekend.
Boston Massacre
To all the history buffs out there, this one’s for you. This week – 250 years ago—a pivotal historical event took place on the streets of Boston – The Boston Massacre. In recognition of the anniversary, a reenactment will happen on Saturday in two parts. From 1-5 p.m., reenactors will depict the growing tensions between Bostonians and British soldiers at various landmarks throughout the city. Later, they will perform the events of the Boston massacre outside of the Old State House.
When: Saturday, March 7 (1-7:30 pm)
Where: Old State House, 206 Washington StCost: Free
St. Patrick’s Festival
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at the Harpoon St. Patrick’s Festival. On March 6 and 7 enjoy music and beer under the brewery’s heated tents. It goes without saying, you can expect lots of bagpipes and green attire. Tickets at the door are $25 on Friday and $30 on Saturday.
When: Friday, March 6 (6-11 pm) and Saturday, March 7 (1-7 pm)
Where: Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave, Boston
Cost: $25 at door Friday, $30 at door Saturday
Pop Up Ice Bar
Don’t miss your chance to check out the 3rd Annual Pop Up Ice Bar on Saturday in Peabody. Right outside the courthouse plaza, you will find two local breweries serving up drinks, as well as an adult hot chocolate bar, ice lounge, and music. You must be 21 to attend and admission is $5.
When: Saturday, March 7 (6-9 pm)
Where: 1 Lowell St, Peabody
Cost: $5