WELLESLEY (CBS) – A “distressed beaver” was rescued Thursday afternoon from a spot on the Charles River where he had likely been trapped for four days.
The beaver had reportedly been seen in the same location below a footbridge over the Cordingly Dam Fish Passage since Sunday, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
He was trapped “right at the edge of the rushing water,” in a potentially dangerous situation for both the beaver and his rescuers.
The ARL assisted Wellesley Animal Control to corral the beaver with two nets and raise him to the surface of the footbridge — while a crowd of onlookers watched.
The rescuers were able to coax the beaver into a carrier and then transported him to a wildlife rehabilitation center. He did not appear to be injured but is likely malnourished.