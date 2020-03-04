



Siblings Nikira and Nacari love to dance, so Zack Green took them to Phunk Phenomenon to learn some new moves.

(MARE) – Nikira and Nacari are siblings of African-American descent who are looking forward to finding their forever home together. Nikira is a likable and friendly girl who gets along well with both adults and her peers. Her favorite activities include yoga, cooking, singing, dancing and painting. She also enjoys going to church and loves being a part of her Girl Scouts troop. When she grows up, Nikira would like to be a teacher because she enjoys reading on her own and to others. Nikira is on the Autism Spectrum and her teachers describe her as intelligent, talkative, and able to follow directions and form relationships with others. Nikira has no behavioral concerns.

Nacari describes himself as shy, quiet, likable and well behaved. Others describe him as a sweet, smart and loving boy. His favorite activities include playing basketball and video games. Nacari is on the Autism Spectrum but is quite social and is able to interact with his peers. Nacari does well in class with extra supports and loves going to school. He has shown no behavioral concerns at school.

Nikira and Nacari will do best in a loving but strong family that is able to provide the siblings with support and set appropriate limits and boundaries. Their social worker is open to exploring homes with a mother and a father, two mothers, or a single mother. The siblings will do best in a home where they can be the youngest or only children. Nikira and Nacari are legally freed for adoption.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.