



BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve reached the point in the Tom Brady Watch where people are reading lips, mostly because the quarterback himself has been tight-lipped about his impending free agency. That changed on Wednesday.

At least, sort of. Yes, Brady did speak words about his free agency. But those words don’t really add much to the ongoing storyline.

But still, they are words spoken by Tom Brady himself, and here we are, covering those words, spoken by Tom Brady. In an Instagram live chat with UFC president Dana White, Brady revealed a very important factor leading up to March 18.

The quarterback has a family vacation planned leading up to the start of free agency. Good for you, Tom. You deserve it.

As for his first dance in free agency, Brady said he’s practicing some patience with the process.

“It’s been a lot of patience for me. Obviously being where I have been for 20 years, it’s been an amazing experience,” Brady told White, who wants him to re-sign with the Patriots but was also trying to pitch him on the Las Vegas Raiders. “I don’t know what the future holds. Right now, I’m just trying to be patient through this process. It’s my first time going through it. In the meantime, I’m going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to.”

It’s peak ‘Brady 2020 Watch.’ On today’s episode, we bring you UFC president Dana White pitching the Raiders to Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/kCe5nwTZbB — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 4, 2020

There was no mention of the phone call Brady recently had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — their first about Brady’s free agency — which reportedly didn’t go well. But that was to be expected.

The vacation that Brady mentioned will bring him and his family up March 16, when the NFL’s legal tampering begins. Can we come too, Tom, to get away from all the rumors and speculation?