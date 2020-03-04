



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick reportedly had a chat on the phone on Tuesday, a conversation that didn’t produce much of anything.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran and the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian both reported Wednesday that Belichick and Brady have finally spoken with each other, by way of a phone call on Tuesday. While Curran reported the conversation “wasn’t particularly productive,” Guregian went a step further and reported that the chat “didn’t go well.”

“It was the first time Belichick had contacted Brady about his contract situation, and the Patriots’ plans going forward,” Guregian wrote Wednesday. “The source wouldn’t shed further light the discussion, other than noting it wasn’t all that fruitful.”

Curran adds that Belichick was “all business,” though there weren’t any details about what the head coach and soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback discussed. But Curran reported that Belichick spoke to Brady as if the QB was “still under contract,” which technically, he is until March 18.

The Patriots can keep Brady from hitting free agency by signing him prior to March 18, and they reportedly would like to do just that. And just because Belichick wasn’t warm and cozy to Brady on their first call doesn’t mean the quarterback won’t be back in New England. Fair or not, it seems like Belichick is simply treating Brady like every other free agent that has come and gone through New England.

The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady until March 16, when the NFL’s legal tampering period gets underway. Chances are Brady and Belichick will share a few more phone calls between now and then.