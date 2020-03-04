SUPER TUESDAY:MA Election Results & Town-By-Town Breakdown
BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump taunted Elizabeth Warren on Twitter after the Massachusetts senator had a disappointing third place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.

President Trump called Warren the “loser of the night.” He said Warren can now “just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer,” referencing Warren’s earlier viral Instagram Live video where she cracks open a cold one on New Year’s Eve.

President Trump continued the taunts on Wednesday, saying Warren is hurting Bernie Sanders’ campaign and “She cost him Massachusetts.”

Addressing supporters in Michigan before Super Tuesday results rolled in, Warren said she will continue to fight.

“Here’s my advice: Cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart,” Warren told the crowd. “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight.”

