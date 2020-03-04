BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump taunted Elizabeth Warren on Twitter after the Massachusetts senator had a disappointing third place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.
President Trump called Warren the “loser of the night.” He said Warren can now “just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer,” referencing Warren’s earlier viral Instagram Live video where she cracks open a cold one on New Year’s Eve.
Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
President Trump continued the taunts on Wednesday, saying Warren is hurting Bernie Sanders’ campaign and “She cost him Massachusetts.”
The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
Addressing supporters in Michigan before Super Tuesday results rolled in, Warren said she will continue to fight.
“Here’s my advice: Cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart,” Warren told the crowd. “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight.”