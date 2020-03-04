CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – It’s become a question of will she or won’t she. Elizabeth Warren remained silent Wednesday about the future of her campaign. There was no sign of her at Cambridge home, and her campaign manager Roger Lau told staffers in a memo, “She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight.”

Some voters had already made up their minds.

“I think probably drop out. We need unity among democrats to beat Trump,” said one voter at Coolidge Corner in Brookline.

Another Warren supporters acknowledged, “The momentum of youth with Bernie is so strong.”

The momentum of Joe Biden coming out of South Carolina also proved difficult to overcome, as Warren was unable to win any Super Tuesday contests, even coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Democratic strategist Alex Goldstein says it’s likely a conversation now about leverage. “How do I extract the most of what I care about from a policy perspective out of this conversation. Do I stay in or endorse somebody now, that’s the conversation they’re having right now,” said Goldstein. He said she may try to rack up a few more delegates next week that she can carry into the convention to try to influence the democratic platform.

Bernie Sanders said he spoke with her by phone today and she had yet to make up her mind. “It is important for all of us, me having known Elizabeth Warren for many years, to respect the time and space she needs to make her decision.”