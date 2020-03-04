TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Students from Tewksbury Memorial High School have been placed on quarantine after returning from a trip to Italy. The students shared a plane with someone who appears to have the coronavirus.
The students took a trip to Europe over February vacation and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now informed them that someone on their return flight from Munich has a presumptive case of coronavirus. That person was not related to the Tewksbury school trip.
All of the students and staff who were on the trip have now been asked to self-quarantine until Saturday March 7. They will be able to return to school on Monday March 9.
It is unclear if any of the student or staff have been showing any symptoms.
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker asked colleges and high schools in Massachusetts to cancel international school trips due to coronavirus.