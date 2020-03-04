Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A 74-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Cambridge on Sunday morning.
She has been identified as Juzhen Feng of Cambridge.
State Police said early investigations revealed the woman walked into the travel lane, directly in front of the truck, from between two parked vehicles on Memorial Drive Westbound, near Ames Street. When first responders arrived, the woman was trapped under a parked sedan. She was extricated and rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old Medford man, remained at the scene.
State Police said the investigation is ongoing.