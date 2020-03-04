



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics don’t have much time to think about Tuesday night’s embarrassing 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll look to get that sour taste out of their mouths Wednesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A matchup with the 14-44 Cavaliers would usually be the perfect elixir to cure a two-game losing skid, but Brad Stevens has no idea who will be available for Wednesday night’s tilt.

“I have no idea who is going to Cleveland,” Stevens said after Tuesday’s embarrassing loss. “I think most of the coaches are going, a couple of players. I just want eight, nine guys, whoever is going, to play hard. Let’s go. Like, that was ridiculous.”

That “ridiculous” was for the 51 points the Celtics allowed in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night. And then getting outscored 11-2 in overtime, with a lineup that was made up of Marcus Smart, Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis. Smart fouled out early in the fame, forcing Stevens to turn to rookie Carsen Edwards. The end result was a blown second-half lead, and the worst loss of the season for Boston.

Stevens may have to go with a similar lineup for much of Wednesday’s contest. Kemba Walker will not play after he returned Tuesday night. Walker was on a minutes restriction and saw just 23 minutes of action against the Nets, and will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday to preserve his sore left knee.

Both Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (bruised right knee) left Tuesday night’s loss with injuries. Hayward said after the game that he was probably out Wednesday night, taking a day-to-day approach with his ailment. Brown was seen getting stretched out at the start of overtime, but he didn’t play in the extra frame. He’ll likely be a game-time decision on Wednesday.

The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum on Tuesday night, as the birthday boy sat out with an illness. It remains unclear if the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February will travel to Cleveland.

And then there’s Smart, who may be facing a suspension after he lashed out at officials and has to be escorted off the floor Tuesday night. There’s a chance that the only true starter Stevens has at his disposal on Wednesday night is Daniel Theis.

The Celtics shouldn’t need their star-studded lineup to beat the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but not having any of their stars would certainly make it a lot more difficult. But no matter who Stevens sends out there, he made it pretty clear that they better have a lot more energy and enthusiasm than the team that blew an extremely winnable game on Tuesday night in Boston.