



BOSTON (CBS) — Before he has to deal with Tom Brady’s free agency, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will receive quite the honor from his hometown. Belichick will receive the key to Annapolis next weekend, the first person to ever be given the key to the Maryland capital.

And the ceremony couldn’t come at a better event for Belichick. He will be presented with the key to the city from Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on March 14, Navy announced Wednesday.

Belichick was born in Nashville but grew up in Annapolis, watching from the sidelines as his father, Stephen, served as an assistant coach for Navy for over 30 years. He even spent time breaking down film with his father as a young boy.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a statement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning,” he added. “I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Whoa, an exclamation point from Belichick! But mix his hometown, Navy, and lacrosse, and you’re bound to get a pretty emotional Belichick.

A few days after getting the key to his hometown, Belichick will then set his sights on Brady and all of New England’s other free agents when the NFL’s legal tampering window opens on March 16.